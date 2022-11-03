ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A large company is trying out something new in Albuquerque. Amazon began operations at its newest facility at the Sunport today.

The company’s “Amazon Air” transportation hub is a 30,000 sq. ft. cargo facility on five acres southwest of the terminal next to FedEx and UPS.

It’s part of a development agreement with the City of Albuquerque.

“We take great pride in officially welcoming the world’s largest retailer to the Sunport,” said Albuquerque Aviation Director Richard McCurley, “Amazon’s transportation hub is a tremendous addition to our cargo operations and a sign of continued growth. We look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Per the lease agreement, Amazon will operate at the Sunport for 10 years with the option to extend that agreement five years at a time up to 25 years.

Mayor Tim Keller said the partnership is great for the city, and they want to keep exploring other ways to strengthen the bond between Albuquerque and Amazon.