Amazon continues to expand in Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon is continuing to expand in New Mexico. The company is building a sorting center in Albuquerque to help them organize the thousands of packages.

The five story building is already under construction off I-40 and Atrisco Vista. The building is going up against the company’s fulfillment center. Construction began in early January and it will open later this year. Officials say the center will create hundreds of jobs.

In May 2020, the company announced building the 465,000-square-foot, multi-level fulfillment center. Bernalillo County approved $6.5 million for infrastructure improvements related to the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES