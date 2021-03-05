Amazon continues to expand in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon is continuing to expand in New Mexico. The company is building a sorting center in Albuquerque to help them organize the thousands of packages.

The five story building is already under construction off I-40 and Atrisco Vista. The building is going up against the company’s fulfillment center. Construction began in early January and it will open later this year. Officials say the center will create hundreds of jobs.

In May 2020, the company announced building the 465,000-square-foot, multi-level fulfillment center. Bernalillo County approved $6.5 million for infrastructure improvements related to the project.