ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit was awarded a major grant to continue the fight to end homelessness.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Thursday the 32 recipients of the Day One Fund. Hopeworks in Albuquerque was selected to receive $2.5 million.

The nonprofit says the money will allow it to rapidly house up to 100 families experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque per year.