Amapola Gallery in Old Town celebrates 41 years with artist demos
WATCH: Full interview with Director Jack Boglioli and gallery member Kristen Parrott
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Focusing on the best fine arts and crafts that New Mexico has to offer. The Amapola Gallery is a 40 artist cooperative gallery located in the historic Romero House on the plaza in Old Town. They are currently celebrating their 41st anniversary as one of Albuquerque’s most exciting galleries. Director Jack Boglioli and gallery member Kristen Parrott talked about the upcoming anniversary as well as what you can find in the gallery.
As the gallery celebrates its 41st anniversary, there will be artists’ demos from August 1-8. The gallery is located at 205 Romero Street NW, Albuquerque NM, 87104. It’s also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.