ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beloved tumbleweed snowman will make his seasonal debut on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The snowman, who is put up every year by the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority, is perched along I-40.

The tradition began back in 1995, making this year the 25th anniversary of the snowman. AMAFCA will unveil the snowman at 10 a.m.

Latest Local News: