ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More work is underway to make the Rio Grande – and the Bosque – cleaner. A first-of-its-kind project in Albuquerque is proving to be very successful at filtering out trash and debris. Now, more structures like it are now in the works.

With the Rio Grande and Bosque in mind, AMAFCA is building a series of filters in arroyos all across the metro that are hot spots for littering and illegal dumping. “Sadly to say, yes, they have a lot of trash,” says Executive Director of AMAFCA, Jerry Lovato.

Lovato is overseeing a first-of-its-kind arroyo filtration project in the Lower Bear Tributary Arroyo near Wyoming Blvd. and Spain Rd. “It’s broken into cars, kind of like train cars, and each car cleans the water a certain way,” explains Lovato.

The first of five cars filter out large waste, like dumped couches or shopping carts. “Then, we would like to pick up some of the smaller materials – stuff like sand, dirt, and gravel,” Lovato says.

Finally, the water is clean as it flows down toward the river. “This way that AMAFCA is working on and the city of Albuquerque is how to pick up the water as quickly as possible, clean it, and get it back into the system,” says Lovato.

Lovato says the cars have been fully operational for about a year. They’ve picked up a substantial amount of trash and cut down on the amount of sediment making it to the Rio Grande by 50%. “Some of the things we learned on the Lower Bear project we’re putting to work in other areas of the city,” says Lovato.

Up next is a similar project in the south valley near the Valle Do Oro National Wildlife Refuge. “[To] pick up some of the larger, big debris before it gets into the wildlife refuge,” says Lovato. He says while they can’t stop people from dumping in arroyos, projects like these are big steps forward in keeping our water clean.

“We want the Bosque to be an asset for everyone and part of that is making sure we keep the watershed clean as we drain water into the Rio Grande,” says Lovato.

He says the project off 2nd St. should be completed next year.