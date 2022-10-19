ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a lot of encouraging momentum when it comes to Alzheimer’s and dementia research. There is still no cure currently but we now have new information on treatments, risk factors, and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to finding a cure. Early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s are critical so patients are able to get on an appropriate treatment and care plan. This will help patients manage other health conditions and eventually enroll in clinical trials. According to researchers, Alzheimer’s warning signs include changes in the way you think, behavior and vision changes and memory loss. There are some factors that cannot be changed such as genetics and age.

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for Patients to take part in their clinical trials to advance their research. If you would like or know a patient, individuals can see if they are a trial match. For more information, visit their website at alz.org/newmexico.