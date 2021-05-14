Alzheimer’s Association’s plans to host ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ in person

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Nicolette Garcia, Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alzheimer’s isn’t stopping and neither is the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico chapter. They are moving forward with plans to host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person this fall, including seven walks in New Mexico.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no large public gatherings for the Walk, the Alzheimer’s Association walked in neighborhoods and parks as families and small teams. This year, they are planning to gather publicly again, following safety guidelines, of course. Make sure to go to their website to keep up with more details on a Walk in your area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES