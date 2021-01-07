Alzheimer’s Association offers new series of programs for caregivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico chapter is a nonprofit that provides services and support to the 43,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease and their 108,000 unpaid family caregivers. In an effort to keep up with the pandemic safety guidelines, the New Mexico chapter is rolling out some new class opportunities for the new year.

Program Director Denise Parras provides information on these opportunities. The chapter is announcing its new 2021 Program Calendar for January through March which offers resources that are free of charge.

The calendar includes New Mexico chapter classes and webinars including their new series, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers”. The series includes free education programs that address questions that come up regarding various stages of the disease.

Additionally, the calendar will include important class topics such as “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”, “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” and more. There will also be Spanish language classes, links to support group opportunities, information on their Respite Reimbursement Program, and contact information for the Alzheimer’s Association’s statewide Care & Support staff.

Information on Alzheimer’s Association classes can be found online. For additional information on class opportunities and to register for the new virtual class email nmprograms@alz.org or call their 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

