Alzheimer’s Association of New Mexico observes Hispanic Heritage Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hispanic Latinos are at a 50% higher risk than Caucasians for developing Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. It is Hispanic Heritage Month and the Alzheimer’s Association is reflecting on the health disparities Hispanic Latinos are facing from a dementia perspective.

Tim Sheahan, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of New Mexico Chapter discusses what the organization is doing to observe Hispanic Heritage Month this year. The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to the 43,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease and their 108,000 unpaid family caregivers.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 through October 15 and celebrates the many social, cultural, and scientific contributions that Latino and Hispanic individuals have made to the United States and to celebrate their traditions, culture, and diversity. However, Hispanic Latinos are at a 50% higher risk than their white counterparts for developing Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

Additional research is needed to provide ways to reduce the risk for Alzheimer’s and dementia especially in Hispanics who re disproportionately affected. The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter offers many free resources virtually on their website. You can also call their 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.