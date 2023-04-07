ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter is inviting the community to come out for a joyous evening of silver screen-inspired fun. Music, dancing, food and a silent and live auction all for the cause of ending Alzheimer’s, while helping the families in need.

Dress to impress and travel back in time with the glitz and spectacle of Hollywood’s golden era. The gala will take place on April 15 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the New Mexico chapter and the programs they offer to support the over 43,000 people currently diagnosed and living with Alzheimer’s and their 66,000 unpaid family caregivers.