ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 18th annual Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico chapter is inviting caregivers to attend their in-person, free caregiver conference on December 10.

The annual conference covers the broad spectrum of issues surrounding dementia caregiving and is designed to help the caregiver navigate their journey guided by the latest information on research, treatment, behaviors, financial planning, and much more.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, In New Mexico alone, there are more than 43,000 people living with the disease and more than 85,000 family caregivers. At this conference, caregivers will gain important information that can help them more effectively interact with the person they are caring for. There will also be helpful presentations on the following topics:

Healthy living to reduce risk factors

Working with therapists to manage anticipatory grief and loss

Tribal views and perspectives on caregiving

How to differentiate subtypes of dementia

Options for conservatorships

AARP will present on caregiving resources for Veterans

There will be information on Clinical Trials

The State will present the new State Plan for Dementia

The City will present on resources for proactive caregiving

There is a presentation that explains how Medicare works for caregivers

The conference will be held at the Marriott Albuquerque (Uptown), 2101 Lousiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque 87110. You must register for this event online or by phone at 505-266-4473. The deadline will be December 3.