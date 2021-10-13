Alvarado Square to remain closed through Friday after gunshot vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alvarado Square will likely reopen on Monday after a man shot out windows on the building earlier this week. The county says they will use the weekend to clean up broken glass strewn throughout the first-floor lobby and second-floor customer service area.

If they finish cleaning up over the weekend, they will reopen on Monday. However, they say it will take up to four months to replace the window because they have to reorder them.

