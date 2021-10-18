Alvarado Square reopening moved to Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s new headquarters is set to reopen Thursday after its windows were shot out last week. Extensive damage had been visible to Alvarado Square, estimated at $45,000.

Construction workers boarded up the ten broken windows last week and replacement glass has been ordered. Crews have also spent time removing glass from window ledges, desks, carpet, and more.

The suspect in the case, Noah Tapia, is waiting to learn whether he will have to stay locked up until trial.

