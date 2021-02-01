Alvarado Square renovation project expected to be complete in April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County headquarters is expected to be complete in April. The Alvarado Square renovation project was originally expected to be done later this month but the county says the pandemic caused unavoidable delays.

“The pandemic has affected so many projects worldwide including Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square,” said County Commission Chair Charlene Pyskoty in a news release. “The new completion date gives the county additional time to make the building COVID-safe for constituents and visitors.”

The eight-story building will be home to more than 800 employees and the new county commission chambers. It’s expected to open in June. The county says the total cost of the project is $67.3 million. The also says some other updates and services will include the following: