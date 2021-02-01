Alvarado Square renovation project expected to be complete in April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County headquarters is expected to be complete in April. The Alvarado Square renovation project was originally expected to be done later this month but the county says the pandemic caused unavoidable delays.
“The pandemic has affected so many projects worldwide including Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square,” said County Commission Chair Charlene Pyskoty in a news release. “The new completion date gives the county additional time to make the building COVID-safe for constituents and visitors.”
The eight-story building will be home to more than 800 employees and the new county commission chambers. It’s expected to open in June. The county says the total cost of the project is $67.3 million. The also says some other updates and services will include the following:
- The Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office will be located on the first floor.
- A customer service desk will be located near the entry and will provide services including live person check-in, directions, and general information services.
- Computerized kiosk check-in.
- Arranged item pick-up services (forms, documents, etc.) to ease traffic within the building and provide customers a quick ‘in & out’ experience.
- A secondary customer service desk on the second floor to handle specialized needs.