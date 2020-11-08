Alvarado pedestrian bridge demolished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A downtown Albuquerque bridge was demolished on Saturday morning. Bernalillo County says that the Alvarado pedestrian bridge, which connects Alvarado Square with the parking garage on Fourth Street, was deemed to be a public safety hazard, saying the joints connecting the bridge were rusted due to water damage.

Crews dismantled the bridge, which the county says cost an estimated $188,000. It’s still unclear who owns the bridge, but the county decided to remove it at their own cost to avoid expensive delays in renovating Alvarado Square, which will house Bernalillo County’s new offices.