Alvarado pedestrian bridge demolished

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A downtown Albuquerque bridge was demolished on Saturday morning. Bernalillo County says that the Alvarado pedestrian bridge, which connects Alvarado Square with the parking garage on Fourth Street, was deemed to be a public safety hazard, saying the joints connecting the bridge were rusted due to water damage.

Crews dismantled the bridge, which the county says cost an estimated $188,000. It’s still unclear who owns the bridge, but the county decided to remove it at their own cost to avoid expensive delays in renovating Alvarado Square, which will house Bernalillo County’s new offices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss