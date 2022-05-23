ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Altura Park is starting the week off on a high note for pets. The Mutt Strutt fundraiser was the first pet fair hosted by the park’s neighborhood association Sunday.

The event was raising funds for Positive Links, a local nonprofit that raises awareness about the connection between animal abuse and human violence. There were also free vaccinations and micro-chipping for pets; along with a lot to do for kids like face painting, family yoga and an ice cream truck.