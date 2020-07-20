Alternative Baseball bringing opportunities for those with autism and disabilities, in need of New Mexico volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A growing baseball organization is bringing teens and adults with special needs to the baseball diamond. Now, they want to do the same in New Mexico. Alternative Baseball is taking off across the country, bringing a world of opportunities to the diamond.

“It’s for teens and adults 15 years of age and older with autism and other disabilities for physical and social skills, enrichment in life, on and off the baseball diamond,” said Taylor Duncan, the founder of Alternative Baseball. “We play straight by traditional rules on traditional field.”

About 20 years ago in Georgia, Taylor Duncan, 24, was diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Despite his love for the game, there weren’t opportunities to play on a traditional baseball team.

“About 20 years ago, I was diagnosed with autism spectrum myself, where I had a lot of speech issues, sensory issues, anxiety issues,” said Duncan. “Coaches who basically told me I couldn’t play because of what they perceived as someone with so many limitations.”

He created his own non-profit, Alternative Baseball. The organization makes America’s pastime available for those on the spectrum or with other disabilities, following traditional MLB rules.

“With my positive experiences I really have set out to provide this experience and it’s helped me be able to do so and be successful at it,” said Duncan. “When we dream about being on the baseball diamond, we dream about using the same rule set as they do in the Major Leagues.”

The organization has quickly expanded everywhere from San Antonio to Phoenix. Now, he wants to expand the program to New Mexico and needs players, coaches and volunteers to make it possible.

“We want to find that coach-manager in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Roswell, anywhere else, even places as small as Truth or Consequences,” said Duncan. “We’ve had a lot of success in Phoenix and we’ve had a lot of success in getting those interested over in Texas. Why not try to bridge the gap? We want to be able provide this opportunity to as many communities as we possibly can.”

The program is open to players ages 15 and up, and there’s no age cap. It’s free of judgment and focuses on growing physical and social skills during practice and games, growth that often doesn’t get to happen when people graduate from school and special education programs.

“Whether you’re a millennial or a centennial, you’re always eligible to participate in Alternative Baseball,” said Duncan. “We’re all in the same boat. After a lot of them graduate out of high school, guess what else stops — eligibility for services because there are often age caps.”

They say once the state’s health order restrictions are lifted, they hope to get practices and games organized here. Alternative Baseball says they’re ready to “play ball.”

“Between everybody there, the bond is so strong that those friendships are going to last the rest of their lives,” said Duncan. “When we flip the perception flat on its head and work together to create a more inclusive society, and unite together toward a common cause, there ain’t no telling what can happen in this world, for sure.”

They need volunteers, coaches and players throughout New Mexico. Anyone interested in bringing Alternative Baseball to their New Mexico community can get in touch online.