ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Little Theater presents ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ (ABRIG’D) all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes. Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

The first show is Thursday, August 26, and will go through September 18. At the Albuquerque Little Theater, 224 San Pasquale SW ALB NM 87104. They do have a CIVID policy all guests must wear a mask. Tickets are available now, check their website for show dates and times.