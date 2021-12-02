ALT brings a fresh look to the holidays with ‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptation

WATCH: Full interview with ALT actor Brian Clifton and actress Michelle Bunzel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Little Theatre is presenting its adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens story, “A Christmas Carol”. In this version, a company of traveling players is about to enact the Dickens story and when a truck of supplies opens, actors and clowns spill out.

A gruff stage manager and prop boy check the show’s shabby props but the troupe improvises by creating a magical world of make-believe. The troupe soon learns that the actors playing Scrooge and Tiny Tim have abandoned the tour but the show must go on.

Tickets cost $23 for adults, $21 for seniors over the age of 65, $19 for students, and $15 for children ages 12 and under. “A Christmas Carol” runs from Dec. 3 through Dec. 24, 2021.

Showtimes

  • Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sundays at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday matinee Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Thursday performances Dec. 16 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday performance Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday matinee performance Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org.

