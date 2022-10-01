ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family alike were out Saturday to walk for a cause. The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter hosted an event to get people talking, and walking, about the disease.

The ALS Association focuses on raising money to fund research to help those affected by ALS. The funds go towards preventing, fighting, and curing the disease. The walk was held at the University of New Mexico track complex.

What is ALS?

ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and it is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease involves the weakening of the muscles and motor nerve cells in the brain along with the spinal cord. Due to his reputation, one of the most recognizable cases of ALS was the physicist Stephen Hawking.

As of 2022, there is no cure for the disease, and it is considered fatal. With therapy and medication, the progression of the disease can slow, however.