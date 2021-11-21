All were welcome aboard model train show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trains of all sizes were on display Sunday at the 6th annual Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show. The show was put on by the National Model Railroad Association and featured seven operating model train layouts, a scavenger hunt for kids, and vendors selling model train equipment.

While trains are, of course, a passion for those involved, those at the event say its’ also important to remember Albuquerque’s railroad past when it was once a major part of the Santa Fe Railroad. “Albuquerque itself was a railroad town, this was the hub of the Santa Fe Railroad. The state of New Mexico as a whole has a major railroad history that not a lot of people understand about,” said Anthony Padilla of the Garden Railroad Association.

