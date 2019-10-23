‘All of Us’ research program bus returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling research bus made its return to Albuquerque.

The National Institutes of Health’s “All of Us” bus stopped by the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Wednesday. They’re hoping to gather data from 1 million more people nationwide to accelerate research and improve health. It all starts with thinking about healthcare differently.

“How many times have you talked to a group of people and sometimes said, ‘No, I don’t take that, that doesn’t work for me.’ It’s because we are all unique and different,” tour manager Angie Gonzalez said.

More than 260,000 people have already enrolled. The bus will be here again on Thursday afternoon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.