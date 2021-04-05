All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center wants to ‘STAND UP FOR CHILDREN’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time dedicated to bringing awareness to child abuse through education and community awareness. All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center is launching the STAND UP FOR CHILDREN campaign.

Director of Forensic Services for the Children’s Safehouse Michelle Aldana discusses the importance of this new campaign. The goal is to increase public awareness around child abuse, highlight the work of a Child Advocacy Center, and educate our community on how to STAND UP FOR CHILDREN.

For April, they will launch a series of public service announcements through social media culminating in a two-part webinar series discussing the importance of the forensic interview and family advocacy provided through The Children’s Safehouse at All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center. The first one is on April 6 from 11:45 am to 1 pm. The second one will be on April 20, 11:45 am to 1 pm. You can register now on their website at allfaiths.org/community-support-events.