All Aboard Earth encourages environmental activism through education, expression

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A multimedia collective that aims to inspire positive change for the planet, All Aboard Earth offers ecological and imaginative ideas that are expressed through art, music, and design. The collective provides ecology and sustainability and arts education for schools across northern New Mexico while also encouraging playfulness.

All Aboard Earth offers an eco-arts program that includes acting, singing, dance, set design, and more while allowing young artists to experience networking and utilize creative resources to spearhead environmental activism campaigns within their own communities. The program includes themes of water conservation, energy and land use, food production, waste management, and urban and industrial ecology to youth and families using a multi-disciplinary and arts-based approach.

All Aboard Earth will host Youth Eco-Activism Theater in Santa Fe over 12 Sundays. The program will run from January 30 through April 17, 2022, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for youth ages eight to 18. Those interested can register for the program online.

For more information, visit allaboardearth.com.