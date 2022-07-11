ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alianza Sports Youth Soccer Camp is coming to Albuquerque this summer. This unique soccer camp experience brings South American coaches to New Mexico.

The combined experience of these players/coaches at a National and International level brings elite soccer education to the youth in town. Alianza Sports inspires boys and girls of all skill levels to reach their full potential by providing a unique opportunity to learn directly from pros who have played in the World Cup.

Alianza wants to invite everyone to participate. “We are working with local businesses to buy scholarships, part of the Alianza sports is to be able to give as much access to anybody whether they have the money or not to buy the program,” said David Certáin founder of Alianza Sports. Alianza currently has about 60 scholarships.

Camp dates are July 25-29. The camp will be hosted at Balloon Fiesta Park. There are only 25 spots available per coach, two sessions per age group. The morning session is 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., for the 10-14-year-old age group. The afternoon session is 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., for the 15-20-year-old age group. The price per ticket for the elite experience is $375.

For more information about the camp, scholarship or any other questions visit their website.