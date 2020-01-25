Alford, Neal, and Weir meet for the first time on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The (16-5) Lobo Men’s Basketball team will face off against (12-8) Nevada for the first time since former UNM coach and now Nevada head coach, Steve Alford has taken over in Reno.

Alford and UNM Head Coach Paul Weir have a history, as the two coached together in Iowa.

“I always kind of had a great relationship. Craig was a little bit different, just because I took over right after he left and it might not have been as smooth transition as maybe when Steve had left but, they were both very impactful to me and my life and my career. I think very highly of them as coaches, as people that made impacts on me and my life and obviously people that made tremendous impacts on Lobo basketball,” said UNM head coach Steve Alford.

Steve Alford isn’t looking forward to playing his former team, as he has a lot of fond memories in his six-year tenure at the Lobos head coach. Alford has compiled a decent year so far, and coming back into the Mountain West Conference he tried to bring a little UNM feel to his Nevada Wolf Pack.

“Bringing back my son who played at New Mexico, bringing back Roman Martinez, who is I think is one of the more special players to ever put on a Lobo uniform, and obviously coach Neal and myself. So, we are bringing a lot of people back,” said Steve Alford.

Coach Weir knows Steve Alford, and taking over for Craig Neal, he also understands how these two work.

“I think, obviously, offensively that has to do with Craig. He’s a very bright offensive coach and Steve is, obviously, defensive imprint is on the team he has now. Very similar to the way they were set up when they were here,” said Weir.

Alford might not be looking forward to his game with UNM on Saturday, but he really isn’t looking forward to their game in The Pit on February 18, as he knows how crazy that venue can be and he will be on the opposite side of the fans this time around.

“Once a Lobo, always a Lobo; and though I am in the same league and I am at Nevada and we have to compete, I am still…there is a piece of me that’s always going to be a Lobo because I had six really good years there. So, Albuquerque is very dear to our hearts and the people of Albuquerque are very special to us,” said Steve Alford.

UNM will play at Nevada on Saturday with a 6 p,m, tip-off, that game will also be shown on CBS Sports Network.