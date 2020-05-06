Alex Hansell is AFR’s first female top cadet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Fire Rescue Cadet has made history. She’s the first female in the agency’s 120 year history to be named top cadet.

Thirty-two-year-old Alex Hansell was one of four females to graduate from the most recent academy. There were 30 cadets in all. Peers and the academy staff vote each year of there person who shows the best leadership, problem-solving, techniques and being a good teammate. Hansell, who used to work for Game and Fish says she realized in the last few years she wanted to be a firefighter. She says she was surprised by the honor and feels her whole team deserves it.

“There’s days that I need to be carried and there are days I need to carry and you are in it together this whole experience just the whole road shows you that you are not in it alone, you don’t do any of it by yourself,” Hansell said.

Of the 710 members of AFR, 37 are female. 1979 was the first year AFR saw a female graduate. The next academy is scheduled for August.

