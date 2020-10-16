ALeRT offender arrested for resisting arrest, outstanding warrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Friday the arrest of an ALeRT offender. Elwyn Thompson, 26, was arrested for resisting an officer and an outstanding warrant.

Officials say on October 14, officers were dispatched in reference to an aggravated assault in progress. The female victim told police Thompson was last seen driving north on Wyoming after threatening the victim with a knife, saying he would kill her.

Once officers located Thompson, he refused to stand up to be placed in handcuffs and attempted to reach for his backpack. According to police, they gave multiple verbal commands to Thompson, which he refused to obey. Thompson also verbally threatened the officers. He was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center without further incident.

Thompson has four felony arrests for breaking and entering, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, and attempt to commit a felony. He will appear before a metro court judge in the near future.

The Analysis-Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) is a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who continuously commit crimes in the community. As part of the program, APD collaborates with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Probation & Parole, the FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office to achieve a high rate of prosecution in addressing concerns of crime in the community.