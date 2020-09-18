ALeRT suspect arrested after evading police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for auto theft as part of APD’s ALeRT program, which tracks individuals who continuously commit crimes. Christopher Madore, 47, was seen by officers on Thursday driving a stolen pickup.

Officials say as Madore drove north on San Mateo, he began to speed and swerve in and out of traffic when he noticed police were following him. Madore drove the truck onto a side street and parked before leaving the vehicle and attempting to hide from the police. He was then arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

Madore has six felony arrests including five counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law officer, conspiracy to receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into MDC and will go to court in the near future.