ALCU suing city, county, state on behalf of BLM protestor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The American Civil Liberties Union, is suing the city, county, and state on behalf of Black Lives Matter protestor, Clifton White. Lawsuits have been filed against the Albuquerque Police Department, Metropolitan Detention Center, the Probation and Parole Board, and the Department of Corrections.

White had organized a protest following the death of George Floyd and was later arrested. Police say White failed to report to his parole office and was suspected of stealing a car. The ALCU claims White was wrongfully on parole at the time of the protest and was targeted by the police department. They also say that when White arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a deputy chief called him a racial slur and he was played in solitary confinement for two weeks.

White is the same man who was confrontational at a police shooting near Wyoming and Northeastern boulevard. KRQE will continue to provide updates on this ongoing story.