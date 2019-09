ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Alcohol-related deaths are up in New Mexico.

The Department of Health says that in 2018, more than 1,500 New Mexicans died from alcohol-related causes. That number is up 6% from 2017.

Causes include alcohol poisoning as well as chronic liver diseases, and injuries from falling. The department says New Mexico has the highest alcohol-related death rate in the United States.