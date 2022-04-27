ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In April the mission is the bring awareness and understanding to the causes and treatments of alcoholism. Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services works locally to offer resources and services to help individuals with substance use disorders or behavioral health needs.

In 2021 in their ‘detox unit’ they served about 2,600 people and over half of the individuals were seeking help with alcohol-related issues. Marcia Harris Assistant Director says they have seen an uptick in numbers of people seeking services. Harris explains that seeking treatment can sometimes bring shame and guilt to an individual. She wants individuals to realize they can get treatment and it works. For more resources and details about services, visit https://www.bernco.gov/department-behavioral-health-services/.