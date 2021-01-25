Albuquerque’s youth job and volunteer fair held virtually

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Albuquerque (Courtesy: ABQ Free Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, Mayor Tim Keller’s One ABQ Youth Connect is hosting its annual Youth Job and Volunteer Fair virtually. The event will be online at cabq.gov/jobfair on Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to participate, interested youth must register for an interview time by Feb. 4.

According to a news release, the fair is a chance for youth between the ages of 14 to 25 to learn about job and volunteer opportunities with the City of Albuquerque. Youth who wish to participate in the job fair this year are encouraged to visit to:

  • Register for the fair
  • Take a fun personality quiz that links to City of Albuquerque positions
  • Learn about other positions available with the City and other organizations
  • Apply for positions online
  • Schedule a live Zoom interview for Feb. 6 by Feb. 4.
  • Find professional resources on interviewing and applying for positions

The release states that on Feb. 6, the city will have live Zoom interviews with applicants that have registered. There will also be ongoing live Zoom breaking sessions that will cover drug testing policies, professionalism in the workplace, using Workforce Solutions career exploration tools, and finance management.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES