Albuquerque’s youth job and volunteer fair held virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, Mayor Tim Keller’s One ABQ Youth Connect is hosting its annual Youth Job and Volunteer Fair virtually. The event will be online at cabq.gov/jobfair on Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to participate, interested youth must register for an interview time by Feb. 4.

According to a news release, the fair is a chance for youth between the ages of 14 to 25 to learn about job and volunteer opportunities with the City of Albuquerque. Youth who wish to participate in the job fair this year are encouraged to visit to:

Register for the fair

Take a fun personality quiz that links to City of Albuquerque positions

Learn about other positions available with the City and other organizations

Apply for positions online

Schedule a live Zoom interview for Feb. 6 by Feb. 4.

Find professional resources on interviewing and applying for positions

The release states that on Feb. 6, the city will have live Zoom interviews with applicants that have registered. There will also be ongoing live Zoom breaking sessions that will cover drug testing policies, professionalism in the workplace, using Workforce Solutions career exploration tools, and finance management.