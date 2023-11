ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque will help residents get rid of their fallen leaves.

The Solid Waste Department will have its Fall Green Waste Collection program from November 27 through December 8 at no charge.

Just place the bags at your curb by 7 a.m. on your collection day, five feet away from your other containers.

Bags can weigh no more than 40 pounds and cannot have dirt, gravel, tree stumps, or construction debris. Tree limbs must also be cut down to four feet and bundled together.