Albuquerque’s Transit Dept. offering incentive for bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Transit Department reports that it is offering an inventive and hiring bonus for those interested in becoming a bus driver. In a press release, the department states that over 70 positions are open for bus drivers or motorcoach operators.

The department says that its need for more drivers is an issue that it has worked hard to address ahead of the pandemic and it continues to highlight its recruitment campaign. As the demand for public transportation increases as Albuquerque opens up, the department states these positions are crucial to getting the community up and running.

New hires are eligible for a maximum bonus of $1,000 and once completing the probationary period, drivers will then receive $250 and an additional $250 after nine months. Once they complete one year, they will then receive $500.

The Transit Department explains that transfers from within the City of Albuquerque will receive $500 after completing one year of employment with the department. Current employees who refer a candidate that is not already employed with the City will get $100.

Referring employees must have completed their probationary period. Additional rules and restrictions do apply.

The incentive and hiring bonus is available through December 31, 2022. Additional information on Department of Transit jobs can be found online.