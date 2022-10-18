ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures start to drop and the seasons change, the city of Albuquerque is getting ready for the winter season. Tuesday, the city’s street maintenance division carried out a dry-run of its street clearing vehicles.

Officials sent out 39 of the department’s larger vehicles and about 11 smaller vehicles to make sure everything is ready to go when the year’s first winter storm hits. Tuesday’s test run covered 700 miles across the city, including all major streets.

The test also gave officials a chance to make any equipment repairs or adjustments as needed. “Some of this equipment has been sitting in storage since all summer. So this is our shake down to make sure that all our equipment is up and running,” Deputy Director of Municipal Development Jennifer Morrow said.