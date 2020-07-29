Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Dept. offers large item pick up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you dealing with a large item at your house that you want to get rid of, but don’t have a way to do so? The Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department wants to help residents with its large item pick up service. Director of the Solid Waste Management Department, Matthew Whelan discusses how the service works and why it’s beneficial.

Appliances and other large items are collected throughout the year free of charge at the residential customer’s request. Just place large items on the curb five feet away from other carts, mailboxes, fire hydrants, parked cars, low hanging trees, or utility poles so that trucks can easily access them.

Requests must be made Monday through Saturday at least 24-hours in advance. Contaminated items will not be collected and all appliances must be empty before placing them on the curb.

To schedule a large item pickup, fill out a form online on the City of Albuquerque’s website or call 311.