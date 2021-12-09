Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Dept. takes top honors at Twinkle Light Parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The results are in, and the voters have chosen the best float of this year’s Twinkle Light Parade. The City of Albuquerque took top honors at Saturday night’s parade, with the Solid Waste Department’s “Keep Burque Twinkling” float.
- Crime: FBI releases photos of woman suspected of setting Islamic Center fires
- Albuquerque: Tiny Home Village struggles to fill vacancies as homeless encampments surge
- New Mexico: Police say man who went to court with COVID faces over a decade in prison
- Weather: Winter storm eyes Northern New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 9 de Diciembre 2021
Leading the elaborate display, was a decked-out garbage truck, with solid waste workers following in the trailer behind. The centerpiece was a Santa-hat-wearing Oscar the Grouch from Seasame Street greeting parade-goers from a curbside recycling bin.