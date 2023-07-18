ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs has earned national recognition for its annual 50+ Senior Tech Fair. The city has been recognized by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) with a Programs of Excellence Award.

The Senior Affairs department saw a growing need for technology skills following the COVID-19 pandemic, so they worked with local non-profits Adelante-DiverseIT and Teeniors to create the event. This year, over 250 people attended the fair to learn new skills.

“This annual event not only addresses the interest and need to keep older adults informed of growing technology changes, but it invites new members of our community to learn about our Department’s many offerings to stay active and engaged,” says Anna Sanchez, Director of Senior Affairs. “We’re thrilled to have our 50+ Senior Tech Fair recognized by the National Council on Aging.”

The city’s efforts didn’t go unrecognized. “This year’s awardees are proof that senior centers continue to be hubs of innovation for creative programs that reach a diverse population of older adults, improving lives and communities,” said Dianne Stone, NCOA’s Associate Director of Network Development and Engagement.