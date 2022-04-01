ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s plan to turn the old Lovelace hospital into a homeless shelter is one step closer to completion. The zoning department officially recognized the Gateway Shelter on Gibson as an overnight shelter which was a vital part of moving the project forward.

The city wants to convert the hospital into a facility that can house 100 people and 25 families. The project will roll out in phases with the first 50 beds for women only. Leaders with the center say they are also looking at possibly incorporating a pharmacy and urgent care clinic as well. It’s expected to open by the end of the year.