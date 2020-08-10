Albuquerque’s only water park up for auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can’t miss it driving along I-40 but now Albuquerque’s only water park is going away for good. The water park has had many names over the past decade and in just a few hours you could soon own it.

The giant water slides at the hotel along I-40 are hard to miss. “Everybody knows the water park, everybody knows immediately it’s on Carlisle and I-40. Because either people have come here with their kids before or they just knew it was here,” says Jeff Bentley, Bentley’s Auctions.

What’s become Albuquerque’s only water park will soon be gone for good. “Everything is going to go, down to the four walls and roof,” Bentley says.

In the past decade, the hotel has undergone many name changes, including the Radisson, Hotel Cascada and was last known as the Wyndham hotel but it’s now being converted into an apartment complex.

“The owner is exploring all kinds of options. What is most important about this project is what he wants to do is create an asset for the community,” says Architect Kent Beierle.

The water park known as the ABQ Surf n Slide has been dried up for the past two years, now all of the equipment is up for grabs. “All the waterslides, the dumps, the flow rider all that will go to one person,” Bentley says.

Bentley’s Auction is hosting an online auction tonight including hundreds of items from the old hotel-like restaurant equipment and furniture. The water park is the first item up for sale. “The water park is one lot. we put the wave rider, this, all the essentials that go with it. the pump room all that goes as one lot,” Bentley says.

Once everything is cleared out, “I believe the new owner is going to make this into a gym for his patrons at the apartment complex he’s building,” Bentley says.

The online auction starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

You’ll recall a few years ago News 13 showed you what became of the Beach — Albuquerque’s water park that used to sit along I-25 and Montano. The water slides went up for auction after the park went under about 15 years ago. The city of Santa Rosa quietly scooped everything up for $200,000 hoping to build a water park by a lake out there. Neighbors weren’t enthused by the idea and the dismantled water slides have sat in piles along the I-40 in Santa Rosa since then.

