ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is welcoming a new attraction. It’s a Soviet missile that will soon be displayed.

The V-750 Dvina Missile arrived at the museum Saturday morning. It was developed in the early 1950s in response to the US Air Force’s use of jet-powered nuclear bombers like the B-47 and B-52.

The missile will be on display as part of the museum’s “Operation Preservation.” The operation is a multi-year initiative to restore an aircraft in Heritage Park.

The Soviet missile is on loan from the New Mexico Museum of Military History.