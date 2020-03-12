Albuquerque’s newest city councilor sworn in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest member of Albuquerque’s city councilor was sworn in during a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Westside resident and Albuquerque native Thanh-Lan Sena officially replaced Ken Sanchez as councilor for District One Thursday.

Sanchez died earlier this year after serving the district for 23 years. Sena is the daughter of a Vietnamese refugee and becomes the first Asian American woman to serve in Albuquerque city politics.

“I hope to be a true role model to others to allow other Asian Americans to get into public office as well,” said Lan Sena.

Sena’s first official city council meeting will be Monday evening.