1  of  2
Breaking News
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 6 Confirmed Cases All New Mexico public schools closed for 3 weeks amid coronavirus

Albuquerque’s newest city councilor sworn in

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest member of Albuquerque’s city councilor was sworn in during a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Westside resident and Albuquerque native Thanh-Lan Sena officially replaced Ken Sanchez as councilor for District One Thursday.

Sanchez died earlier this year after serving the district for 23 years. Sena is the daughter of a Vietnamese refugee and becomes the first Asian American woman to serve in Albuquerque city politics.

“I hope to be a true role model to others to allow other Asian Americans to get into public office as well,” said Lan Sena.

Sena’s first official city council meeting will be Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞