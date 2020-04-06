Albuquerque’s newest city councilor adjusting to challenges of new job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s newest city councilor is speaking out about her priorities for the west side. Councilor Lan Sena talks about the adjustments made while working to help constituents during the stay-at-home order.

Councilor Sena is reflecting on what her job has been like since former Councilor Ken Sanchez’s passing. She says she’s trying to make an impact, all while adjusting to the new norm as we continue to battle the Coronavirus.

Sena is a westside resident and Albuquerque native who was appointed by Mayor Tim Keller to the District 1 seat after Councilor Sanchez passed away January 1. Sena is hoping to make a name for herself and Asian Americans, as a Vietnamese refugee and the first Asian American woman to serve in Albuquerque city politics.

She says a lot of the work that Sanchez wanted to do got put on hold once Albuquerque got its first case of the Coronavirus.

“Coming in to this and hoping to address things for the community in the long run, were put on the side just to address the immediate needs of our community,” she says.

Sena says she wants to continue much of the work Councilor Sanchez started like the sprawling sports complex. So far, $5 million has already been secured for the first phase of that project. Other issues Councilor Sena wants to address include public safety and health policy.

