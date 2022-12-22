ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s New Year’s Eve Before Dark gives families around the city a chance to enjoy fun activities before the sun goes down.

On December 31, the city is offering free admission to the ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium, Botanic Garden, Albuquerque Museum and Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Early closure at all those facilities on News Year’s Eve is 3 p.m. The Albuquerque Museum will also be offering holiday-themed crafts from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. The Balloon Museum is offering live music, crafts and balloon themed activities from 9 a.m. to noon.

All public libraries in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will be offering different activities, story times and crafts throughout the day. Early closure on News Year’s eve is 3 p.m. Explora will also be holding a ‘Noon Years Eve’ event that will include a countdown and balloon drops at noon.