Albuquerque’s ‘New Year’s Eve Before Dark’ event goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s New Year’s Eve Before Dark event will allow the whole family to explore various activities from home. The activities will lead up to Explora’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration.

The activities will be available to stream on One Albuquerque Media Facebook and YouTube, as well as Comcast channel 16 from 10 a.m. to noon on December 31. Organizations including the Public Library, ABQ BioPark, Albuquerque Museum, Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, and Explora will be coming together to host the event.

The City reports that viewers will be able to join in guided activities such as crafts, a Lighter Than Air Meringues tutorial, music, videos, and more. The finale will feature Explora’s annual countdown to its Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop with Mayor Tim Keller.

Those planning to attend can find a list of suggested supplies for the crafts and merengues online.

