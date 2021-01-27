Albuquerque’s Los Poblanos to get $250K in state LEDA funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm will get a financial boost from the state. The Inn and Organic Farm will receive $250,000 in LEDA funding for a new processing and storage facility. Los Poblanos expects to add 24 new jobs in the next five years. The Economic Development Department says the expansion should also help the farms in the state because Los Poblanos gets its produce locally.

“We all understand the importance of locally grown food, now more than ever,” Cabinet

Secretary of EDD, Alicia J. Keyes said in a news release. “Investing in local agriculture will not only create jobs in New Mexico, it makes our communities safer and healthier.”

According to a news release, the project includes 5,000 square feet of production space and 4,000 square feet of warehouse capacity for inventory, food storage, wholesale and retail sales, e-commerce, as well as administrative needs. It also expects to add a customer-friendly venue for distilled spirits and agri-tourism, that will also generate foot traffic in the neighborhood.

from local farmers and growers.

“This is very much about coming up with something that works for New Mexico,” Los Poblanos Executive Director Matt Rembe said in the same news release. “LEDA really makes this possible now. We can now move ahead with 100 percent confidence. As soon as LEDA is approved, we can be up and running in the new space very soon.”