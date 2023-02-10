Which area has the most citations? Detailed statistics below

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) is delivering on a promise to go after drivers in cars without license plates following a widespread warning last week. In the last six days, APD said teams of officers have issued nearly 1,000 citations for “license plate-related infractions.”

Albuquerque’s Field Services Bureau and the Traffic Unit started the operation on Saturday, February 4, days after APD Chief Harold Medina posted a video about the problem on social media.

Drivers without a license plate face a $25 citation. However, ahead of the crackdown, Chief Medina noted the larger problem the issue can be connected to: some people are trying to conceal their identity by driving without a plate.

Albuquerque Police provided these stats from just one day of plate patrols by the Traffic Unit. The following numbers were generated on Wednesday, February 8, 2023: