ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In just about a year and a half, the city has built out a network of speed cameras snapping photos and sending tickets to speeding drivers and the city now says its final camera is up and running in northeast Albuquerque. “We have an agreement with the state of New Mexico Department of Transportation so that was the last one,” said Patrick Montoya, Department of Municipal Development, City of Albuquerque.

The city’s 20th-speed camera is officially up along a stretch of westbound Paseo Del Norte. “We’ve been working quite hard it seemed like 17 were able to get installed very quickly and the last three seemed to drag on for whatever reason,” said Montoya.

Those last three have been on state roads, where the city had to get a special agreement signed with the state. Part of that agreement is that quote, “the cameras not be placed in low income or historically disadvantaged neighborhoods”.

The city is capped at 20 cameras but Montoya said there could be more. “We’re still in the early stages of deciding whether we’re going to expand the program or continue testing the 20 that we have,” said Montoya.

They are already eyeing some areas. “I think we would still like to have another camera up closer to Montgomery and Tramway,” said Montoya.

Since last September, the city’s issued over 95,000 citations around 65% of drivers are paying the fines. “The number of people paying has increased I would say substantially but it’s creeping up more and more every month,” said Montoya.

They believe newly added punishments are helping keep drivers from ignoring the fines. “Under the booting ordinance, basically what it is now, is that if an individual receives two parking citations and a speeding violation then we are allowed to boot that vehicle through our parking division,” said Montoya.

They believe it’s making a difference. “Overall we’ve seen a reduction in speed and a reduction in the number of accidents that have occurred,” said Montoya.

Montoya said the city put out a new request for proposals for a company to manage the cameras depending on the outcome that could allow for further expansion.